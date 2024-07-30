Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police van has been set on fire after violence erupted outside a mosque in Southport following the knife attack that killed three children. Police riot vans and officers are standing guard outside the building, amid chants of “No surrender!” and “English till I die!” from sections of the crowd.

Hundreds of youths and men and a large police presence remain on the streets surrounding Hart Street, where the attack took place. A police officer has also suffered a broken nose following the chaotic scenes outside the mosque.

Officers were seen in helmets and riot gear, with stones and bottles launched at them and police riot vans attacked. Firecrackers could be heard going off along with multiple police sirens sounding. A crowd of men, many wearing masks and hoodies, were in a running battle with officers outside the mosque as more police arrived.

Merseyside Police, in a statement, said: “We can confirm officers are dealing with a disturbance during a protest in Southport this evening (Tuesday 30 July). At around 7.45pm, a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League – began to throw items towards a local mosque on St Luke’s Road in Southport.

“Officers who are deployed are currently dealing with criminal behaviour and violence with bottles and wheelie bins being thrown at them. As a result, an officer has suffered a suspected broken nose and police vehicles have been damaged and set alight. Additional patrols are now in attendance, including the Dog Section.”

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street. The unnamed suspect is from Wales, according to the police, but false claims that he was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat and also a Muslim have spread online.

It comes as Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were named as the three girls fatally stabbed in the incident on Monday. Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.

Police said a name shared on social media in connection with the suspect is “incorrect”, adding: “We would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing.”

In live streaming shared on Youtube, the group of protesters can be seen throwing objects such as bottles and bricks directly to the police.

Following the stabbings yesterday, Southport mosque wrote on Facebook: “We at the Southport Mosque are truly shocked and saddened to hear about the events that unfolded today in Southport. We extend our deepest sympathy to the families of all affected. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.Ibrahim HusseinOn behalf of the Muslim community.”

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said: “It is sickening to see this happening within a community that has been devastated by the tragic loss of three young lives. In the last 24 hours, we have seen overwhelming support and sympathy from the community and wider Merseyside communities for the families who are currently trying to deal with their loss and care for victims injured during the major incident.

“Yesterday, our officers and other members of the emergency services were faced with one of the most difficult situations they will ever face. Tonight, they find themselves being attacked as they endeavour to prevent disorder. The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside.

“There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets. We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time.