Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A nursery nurse who heroically saved children from a machete-wielding attacker in a 1996 incident similar to the recent Southport stabbings has spoken of her ‘heartbreak’ over the tragedy.

Lisa Potts was severely injured while protecting children during a knife attack at St Luke’s Primary School in Wolverhampton in 1996. The attack occurred during a teddy bear's picnic when paranoid schizophrenic Horrett Campbell indiscriminately attacked both children and adults with a machete. This was the last such case of mass violence involving children in the UK for 28 years, until Monday's tragic stabbings.

Lisa, who was 21 at the time, suffered severe injuries while shielding the children in her care, nearly losing her arm in the process. Her quick thinking, which included hiding the children under her long skirt, is credited with saving their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Potts was severely injured while protecting children during a knife attack at St Luke’s Primary School in Wolverhampton in 1996. | SWNS

"It's absolutely heartbreaking to hear about this shocking incident," Lisa said. "I'm lost for words that something like this can be happening. My heart is breaking, and my thoughts go out to the families of the children who have gone, those left with life-changing injuries, and to the whole Southport community."

Reflecting on her own experience, she added: "In our situation all those years ago, we were thankful that there were no deaths, although there was much trauma to deal with in the aftermath. I was thinking only recently that there had been no further tragedies like this involving a large children's group setting in the UK since what happened at St Luke's."

Lisa was awarded the George Medal by Queen Elizabeth II in 1997 for her bravery during the attack, and she was also made a Freewoman of the City of Wolverhampton in recognition of her courage and her subsequent work as a nurse and charity organiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Monday's attack in Southport, five children and two adults were critically injured during a dance and yoga class organised by dance coach Leanne Lucas, who is believed to have been injured while trying to fend off the attacker.