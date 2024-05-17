Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck have not been photographed together for 47 days, increasing divorce speculation.

The Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck latest news is that divorce rumours are swirling for the celebrity couple. The 54 year old star was recently pictured with her crew arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles, but Ben Affleck, 51 was not with her. The last time the couple were photographed together was having lunch in New York City at the end of March.

According to In Touch Weekly, “Ben Affleck has hit a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has ‘moved out’ of the home they share. “The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider dishes. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Another indication that all is not well for the celebrity couple, known as ‘Bennifer’ is that Jennifer Lopez attended the Met Gala without Ben Affleck by her side. She was co-chair of the event but according to reports, Ben Affleck did not attend because he was busy filming The Accountant 2.

In February of this year, Jennifer Lopez ‘s Amazon Prime documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, was released. In the clip which she shared on her Instagram page, Jennifer Lopez said: “I’ve been married four times now. I’m sure people watching from the outside from the outside ‘What is this f***ing girl’s problem? You saw this kind of compulsive behaviour. What I portrayed to the world was ‘Oh, this didn’t work and it’s fine and I’m good and they’re good. And they were great and I was great. And of that was kind of bullsh*t.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped in July 2022 and held a second wedding at Ben Affleck’s home in Riceboro, Georgia on 20th August. She shared some photographs from their wedding in her newsletter and wrote on 1 September , “Some old wounds were helped that day and the weight of the past finally lifted our shoulders. Full-circle-and not at all the way we planned it. Better”

Rumours that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were first back together swirled in May 20021 and they made their re-debut on the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The couple first met on the set of crime comedy ‘Gigli,’ and at the time Jennifer Lopez was still married to Cris Judd.

After Jennifer Lopez was reportedly spotted kissing Ben Affleck at his 32nd birthday in July 2002, two days later, she filed for divorce from Cris Judd. Ben Affleck had what many described as a ‘steamy’ cameo in Jennifer Lopez’s video, ‘Jenny from the Block’ in November 2022.

Although Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez in November 2022, they postponed their wedding one day before the ceremony in September 2023 due to reported ‘excessive media attention.’ It was in January 2004 that the couple split for good the first time around.