Dogpound gym may cost £30,000 per year but members include Taylor Swift, Just Bieber and Hugh Jackman

EastEnders star Patsy Palmer headed to the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood to meet Taylor Swift’s trainer. Speaking on ITV Lorraine show on Tuesday Patsy, who lives in LA, spoke to the team about the gym which has a huge celebrity members list.

Dogpound Gym in Tribeca, New York is the most sought after gym and celebrity members include Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Hugh Jackman, Barry Keoghan and numerous Victoria’s Secret Models. If you want to get fit, this is the place to be as long as you can afford the $36,000 (£30,000) annual membership.

The founder Kirk Myers first opened the gym in 2016 after training actor Hugh Jackman for his role in Wolverine. The Dogpound has a team of trainers that have backgrounds in various training styles, including: cardio, boxing, bodybuilding and Olympic weightlifting. The classes schedule includes HIIT workouts, mat Pilates, boxing, many booty builder and more.

According to The Telegraph: “Clients can buy personal training packages without a membership. Unlike other gyms, users cannot turn up to Dogpound and use the equipment by themselves, they have to be booked in with a trainer.”

The gym offers three types of membership tiers Silver ($500 initiation fee and $8,000 per year), Platinum ($250 initiation fee and $23,000 p/y) and Black ( initiation fee waived and $36,000 p/y) - monthly payments are also available. All you need to do to apply is fill out a form on the Dogpound website and choose which tier suits you.

The Dogpound gym - which also has another location in Los Angeles - surprisingly doesn’t offer all the amenities you would usually expect from a gym. It appears that even with a hefty price tag the New York gym doesn’t have any showers and only two unisex toilets. Dogpound CEO Jenny Liu claims they have been trying to put showers in since it opened.

Which celebrities attend the Dogpound gym?

The Dogpound Gym boasts celebrity members including, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Hugh Jackman, Ashley Graham and Adriana Lima.