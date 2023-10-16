Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Long-running US variety show ‘Saturday Night Live’ returned to screens in the United States over the weekend, as a result of the deal struck up between studios and the Writers Guild of America. To ring in the brand new season, Lorne Michael and team turned to one of the show’s more recent breakout successes - and one that has on a few occasions ended up in the tabloid regarding his personal life, Pete Davidson.

Davidson cold opened the October 14 2023 episode of SNL by briefly addressing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, before going straight into his self-deprecating glory during his monologue. Among some of the comments he joked about was a story about how he used to casually see a girl (in his car) who told him maybe he’d be successful and she’d end up telling her husband she used to sleep with that guy. Turns out that the woman in question ended up on TV first - leading to an incredibly dark joke from Davidson, one we won’t repeat here.

One of the highlights of his monologue came after discussing the current conflict between Israel and Hamas by quipping that he didn't think anyone would want to hear Pete Davidson's take on it - but given Davidson's no stranger to personal tragedy during a time of terrorism, he had more than enough nuance to both seems sincere about it, but still poke a joke at himself amidst the drama unfolding in the Middle East.

Davidson is also featured in a number of sketches, with some critics suggesting that he is now segueing into his ‘Adam Sandler’ phase during his delivery of lines during the bit. This isn’t a put-down, given how esteemed Sandler’s time on SNL was for a whole generation of younger comedians. The sketch saw grown football analysts debating the seriousness of the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, culminating in a widely well-received cameo from the Kansas City Chiefs player on the show.

Another stand-out sketch from the show saw Davidson and crew deal with a stereotypical ‘50s office secretary, who is a little too devout to her job and perhaps had a little bit too much ‘moxie’ when it comes to her gender role that SNL once again manage to juggle between the ridiculous nature of those television characters alongside the ridiculous ideals that used to be fostered way during the height of the pulp fiction detective.

What sketches did Pete Davidson appear in on SNL?

According to NBC, Pete Davidson appeared in the following sketches of the October 14 2023 episodes of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Roadhouse Bar Where can I watch the season premiere of Saturday Night Live in the United Kingdom?