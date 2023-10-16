‘Evil Does Not Exist’ by Ryusuke Hamaguchi takes the top honour at the LFF Awards 2023 over the weekend.

Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's latest drama, ‘Evil Does Not Exist,’ has claimed the top honour at the 2023 BFI London Film Festival awards held over the weekend, as the festival finishes for another year. The London Film Festival Official Competition jury announced ‘Evil Does Not Exist’ as the Best Film of 2023, praising the film's subtle yet powerful narrative, its cinematic excellence, and the remarkable performances that brought the story to life.

Hamaguchi’s movie delves into a community's battle to safeguard its values and the sanctity of its natural surroundings. In the tranquil village of Mizubiki, the imminent development of a camping site threatens to irrevocably alter the community and its surrounding ecosystem. Despite the concerns raised by the community, the investors remain nonchalant, asserting that a minor pollution won't adversely affect the water.

The director’s masterful direction skillfully weaves a poignant portrayal of familial and communal bonds with a nuanced examination of the ethical dilemmas surrounding land development. Amongst an impressive array of competing films, the jury's collective admiration for Hamaguchi's work was unanimous.

Expressing his gratitude, Ryusuke Hamaguchi stated, "I am sincerely thrilled and humbled by the news of this award. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to everyone involved, particularly the dedicated cast and crew who worked tirelessly behind the scenes. Their exceptional efforts have always served as a wellspring of inspiration for me, and I am profoundly grateful for this recognition”.

Mika Gustafson's feature’ Paradise is Burning’ earned the Sutherland Trophy also at the awards, with this is a compelling story of sisters navigating life alone. Director Gustafson's poignant portrayal captivates with an emotional journey. Mika Gustafson expressed gratitude, stating, "Receiving the Sutherland Trophy is an honour, spurring me to continue my work on future projects."

Lina Soualem's ‘Bye Bye Tiberias’ documentary warmly explores the relationship with her mother, renowned actor Hiam Abbass. The Grierson Award-winning film celebrates Palestinian women's resilience and cultural history. Director Lina Soualem conveyed her appreciation, emphasizing the film's significance in preserving and sharing the stories of Palestinian women.

Simisolaoluwa Akande's ‘The Archive: Queer Nigerians’, a visually stunning short film that captures the experiences of queer Nigerians, celebrating their resilience and authenticity also picked up the Short Film Award in the Short Film Competition. Director Akande acknowledged the award's significance in advocating for marginalized voices, expressing gratitude to the dedicated team and contributors.

BFI London Film Festival 2023 award winners