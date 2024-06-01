Jennifer Lopez during a fan event for new Netflix film 'Atlas' in Mexico City on 21 May (Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

A representative said she ‘is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends’

Pop megastar Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives from Live Nation have confirmed. The tour was to be her first in five years, supporting her first solo album in a decade, ‘This Is Me... Now’, and its companion film.

Scheduled to start on 26 June in Orlando, Florida, and end on 31 August in Houston, Lopez was also set to visit cities such as Miami, Las Vegas, New York, Boston, and Philadelphia. Attendees who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, Live Nation announced.

Lopez addressed her fans through her OntheJLo website and newsletter, saying: “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

She added: “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time...”

The news comes amid reports of marital issues between Lopez and actor Ben Affleck - last week, Lopez dismissed questions about reported problems in her marriage.when asked whether her “divorce” with Affleck was “real” at a Q&A session.

The couple have reportedly been living apart and had not been seen together since March, though they were this week seen at Affleck's daughter Violet’s graduation ceremony.

A representative for Live Nation said: “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

A spokesperson for the singer also said: "She's taking time off to be with family and close friends. This was a very difficult decision made by Jennifer this week, and she’s sorry to her fans."