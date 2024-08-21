Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, once known as Bennifer, who married in Las Vegas in July 2022, are divorcing after two years of marriage.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck famously got back together almost 20 years after calling off their first engagement. The couple first met one another on the set of the movie Gigi and were planning on getting married in 2003. However, it was called off “due to the excessive media attention” and the couple eventually split in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck then went their separate ways, Ben Affleck had three children with actress Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez had twins with Marc Anthony. In 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were once again linked together and they married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in 2022.

The couple decided that one wedding wasn’t enough for them and celebrated a second time with friends and family at Ben Affleck’s house in Georgia. Rumours started swirling in 2024 that their relationship might be ‘on the rocks,’ so the announcement that Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce hasn’t come as a big shock to fans of the couple.

However, what is surprising is that the couple reportedly don’t have a prenup. According to TMZ, “What’s shocking… this is J Lo’s fourth marriage and Ben’s second, and you would think a prenup would be more than obvious. Apparently, they thought this was a forever marriage, but it didn’t work out that way.

From Jennifer Garner to Jennifer Lopez, could Jennifer Aniston be next on the horizon for Ben Affleck? | Getty Images

How much are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck worth?

In February, I reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were jointly the fifth richest celebrity couple in the world, with a net worth of half a billion, now more than half a billion. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Jennifer Lopez has a net worth of $400 million, whilst Ben Affleck reportedly has a net worth of $150 million.

How close is Ben Affleck to Jennifer Garner?

On the day of his two year wedding anniversary to Jennifer Lopez and hours before JLo filed for divorce, Ben Affleck looked to be in good spirits as he arrived back in Los Angeles with ex wife Jennifer Garner after they dropped their daughter Violet at college in Connecticut.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married for 13 years and divorced in 2018. Jennifer Garner is reportedly still dating tech CEO John Miller.

Could Ben Affleck ‘date’ Jennifer Aniston?

If the rumours are to be believed, Ben Affleck certainly seems to have a penchant for Jennifers as there could be a new Jennifer on the horizon, none other than Friends star Jennfier Aniston. According to Heat World, “A source tells us the Friends star, 55, has been harbouring a secret crush on Ben, 51, ever since they starred in a film together 15 years ago, and she’s hoping she could one day be Ben’s third Jen.”