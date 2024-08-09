Marc Anthony: Latin star's Dominican Republic luxury villa 'El Oasis' catches fire but no injuries reported
The fire quickly consumed the roof of one of the property's buildings, with flames and thick black smoke visible from a distance. The villa, which boasts 10,000 square feet and is capable of accommodating up to 24 guests, includes multiple pavilions, two swimming pools, and cabanas, according to Architectural Digest.
Firefighters responded immediately to the scene, managing to contain the fire before it could spread to the main house. According to a statement from Marc Anthony’s representative, the fire originated in an area of the property where bungalows are located, and thankfully, the main house suffered no damage.
The representative also confirmed that neither the singer, his wife Nadia Ferreira, nor his six children were at the villa during the incident. All personnel present at the time of the fire were reported safe, and there were no injuries.
"El Oasis" has been part of Marc Anthony's portfolio of properties since 2014, when he purchased it with his then-wife, Shannon De Lima. The couple later divorced in 2017. Anthony, who married Nadia Ferreira last year, has been known for his love of luxury real estate, with the Dominican Republic property being one of his most prized possessions.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Anthony, a celebrated singer-songwriter with multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy awards to his name, is known for his chart-topping hits and his contributions to the Latin music industry. His hits include ‘You Sang To Me’, ‘Rain Over Me’ and ‘Vivir Mi Vida’.
