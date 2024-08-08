Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An adult film star has blamed Billie Eilish's parents for the singer's troubling experiences with pornography, following Eilish's public confession that exposure to porn at a young age had "destroyed her brain".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old pop star opened up about the negative impact that watching porn had on her as a teenager. Eilish, known for her hits like "Bad Guy" and "What Was I Made For?," revealed that she began consuming porn at the age of 11, which led to long-lasting psychological effects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eilish said: "As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I think it really destroyed my brain, and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn. I thought that’s how you learned how to have sex. I was watching abusive porn, to be honest, when I was like 14."

An adult film star has blamed Billie Eilish's parents for the singer's troubling experiences with pornography, following Eilish's public confession that exposure to porn at a young age had "destroyed her brain." | Getty

She went on to describe how the violent and abusive content she encountered distorted her view of sex and caused nightmares. Her comments have sparked discussions about children’s accessibility to hardcore pornography and the potential harm it can cause.

Maitland Ward, a former mainstream actress turned adult performer, criticised the role of Eilish's parents in allowing the young singer to access explicit content at such a young age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recent interview with TMZ, Ward questioned: "Why was she watching violent porn aged 11? Who was watching over her?" She argued that the responsibility lies not with the porn industry but with Eilish's parents. She said: "She should blame her parents... a child should not be watching porn, ever, at that age.”

Ward argued that porn should not be seen as a form of sex education. She said: "Porn is not something that’s supposed to be sex education for people, it’s entertainment for adults, that’s what we do... it’s crazy, and I think she’s too young to make that kind of assessment about porn.”