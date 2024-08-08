Porn star blames Billie Eilish's parents after singer says watching porn at young age 'destroyed her brain'
The 22-year-old pop star opened up about the negative impact that watching porn had on her as a teenager. Eilish, known for her hits like "Bad Guy" and "What Was I Made For?," revealed that she began consuming porn at the age of 11, which led to long-lasting psychological effects.
Eilish said: "As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I think it really destroyed my brain, and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn. I thought that’s how you learned how to have sex. I was watching abusive porn, to be honest, when I was like 14."
She went on to describe how the violent and abusive content she encountered distorted her view of sex and caused nightmares. Her comments have sparked discussions about children’s accessibility to hardcore pornography and the potential harm it can cause.
Maitland Ward, a former mainstream actress turned adult performer, criticised the role of Eilish's parents in allowing the young singer to access explicit content at such a young age.
In a recent interview with TMZ, Ward questioned: "Why was she watching violent porn aged 11? Who was watching over her?" She argued that the responsibility lies not with the porn industry but with Eilish's parents. She said: "She should blame her parents... a child should not be watching porn, ever, at that age.”
Ward argued that porn should not be seen as a form of sex education. She said: "Porn is not something that’s supposed to be sex education for people, it’s entertainment for adults, that’s what we do... it’s crazy, and I think she’s too young to make that kind of assessment about porn.”
