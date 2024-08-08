Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rapper Nelly was allegedly arrested on suspicion of drug possession after police claimed he was found in possession of four ecstasy pills.

The ‘Hot in Herre’ performer was arrested by police in the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 7) in Missouri. Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr, was pulled over by Missouri State Highway Patrol when officers allegedly found the pills in a car he was driving without insurance.

Police said that he also had a failure to appear warrant from 2018. Maryland Heights police said, "We arrested him for Failure to Appear on an old traffic charge out of Maryland Heights, MO. We received him from the State of Missouri Highway Patrol, Gaming Division at the Hollywood Casino [Wednesday] around 5am."

His lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, has now claimed that Nelly was “targeted” by an overzealous police officer, denying that drugs were involved in the arrest. In a statement shared with US Weekly, Mr Rosenblum said: “Mr. Haynes was not charged with drug possession. He was arrested for ‘No Proof of Insurance’ from 2018 on a warrant issued December 2023 that he received no notice. Mr. Haynes was targeted by an overzealous, out-of-line officer.

"After winning several jackpots, at a venue where Mr. Haynes frequently visits and entertains at its amphitheatre; instead of just supervising the transfer of Mr. Haynes’ winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a check for warrants."

He added: “This officer then conducted a search without probable cause where he claimed to have found alleged ‘ecstasy’ in Mr Haynes’ personal property. Under similar circumstances, assuming there was an old warrant without any notice to the individual for no proof of insurance, any other citizen would have been told to address it and allowed to go on their way.”

The rapper was held by police in Maryland Heights before later being released. Mr Rosenblum added: “It is also important to note that Mr Haynes, as part of the requirements to travel internationally, is regularly asked to supply proof of no warrants. Including FBI checks. There were none. I am 100% confident this case will go nowhere. And we will be asking for an inquiry into this officer’s conduct.”