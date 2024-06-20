Travis Scott: Rapper arrested for "disorderly intoxication and trespassing" in Florida
According to CNN, Travis, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning (June 20).
Scott was booked into jail at 4.35am (local time) and is facing charges of trespassing property after being given a warning and disorderly intoxication, according to jail records. A $650 bond has been submitted for the 33-year-old.
The singer-songwriter is currently facing a civil suit after 10 people died following a crowd surge during his 2021 Astroworld festival that left multiple people dead. Throughout his career, Scott has achieved four number-one hits on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, along with a total of over one hundred charting songs.
He is also known for his high-profile relationship with media personality Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares two children.
