Travis Scott: Rapper arrested for "disorderly intoxication and trespassing" in Florida

By Rahmah Ghazali
1 hour ago
Rapper Travis Scott has had his mugshot taken after being arrested for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'Rapper Travis Scott has had his mugshot taken after being arrested for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'
Rapper Travis Scott has had his mugshot taken after being arrested for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing' | Miami-Dade County Jail
American rapper Travis Scott has been arrested for “disorderly intoxication and trespassing” in Florida, police have said.

According to CNN, Travis, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning (June 20).

Scott was booked into jail at 4.35am (local time) and is facing charges of trespassing property after being given a warning and disorderly intoxication, according to jail records. A $650 bond has been submitted for the 33-year-old.

The singer-songwriter is currently facing a civil suit after 10 people died following a crowd surge during his 2021 Astroworld festival that left multiple people dead. Throughout his career, Scott has achieved four number-one hits on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, along with a total of over one hundred charting songs.

He is also known for his high-profile relationship with media personality Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares two children.

