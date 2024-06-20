Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rapper Remy Ma’s son Jayson ‘Jace’ Scott has been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a man that took place in 2021.

Jayson Scott has been arrested and charged with murder, Richard Swygert, has also been charged in the same murder. Jayson Scott is the son of Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Kioni Mackie who was discovered by the legendary rapper Big Pun.

According to People magazine, authorities told them “In a statement that Scott and another suspect were taken into custody on Tuesday, June 18, in connection with the shooting death of Darius Guilebeaux, 47, on June 7, 2021. In their statement to PEOPLE, the New York Police Department said Scott is charged with first-and second-degree murder as well as reckless endangerment in the first degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.”

As well as appearing in the VH1 reality show, Love & Hip Hop, rapper Remy Ma has also appeared on other television shows and has won two BET Awards for best female hip-hop artist in 2005 and 2017. She has also been nominated for four Grammys and is married to fellow rapper Shamele Mackie, known as Papoose.

Remy Ma and Papoose married in 2016 and they share one child together, Reminisce Mackenzie, her son Jason is from a previous relationship and she also shares three stepchildren from her husband’s previous relationships.

According to ABC News, “No stranger to legal trouble herself, Remy Ma was convicted of assault and illegal weapons possession in 2008 after a July 2007 shooting in a Manhattan deli. She spent about six years in prison.”

Getty Images

Remy Ma shared a photograph of her son Jayson Scott on Instagram back in 2018.

In the post, she said: “My baby forever! My “Punkin '' My 1st born. My son. I had him when I was so young & thought I knew it all🤦🏽‍♀️😏We basically grew up together. Then there’s my babygirl😍 I didn’t birth her but you would never know that if you looked at the bond we’ve managed to create over the past 14 years; it wasn’t always easy but today she’s one of my closest friends👯‍♀️ I love you both soooo much- Always.”