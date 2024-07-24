From red to metallics to green, is there any colour Jennifer Lopez can't wear? From red to metallics to green, is there any colour Jennifer Lopez can't wear?
As Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 55th birthday, her 10 most stylish fashion looks over the years

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht
24th Jul 2024, 3:25pm

Forget all mention of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce rumours, let’s celebrate the icon that is J-Lo by looking back at some of her most iconic outfits. 

One minute there is talk about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting divorced and the next minute, the focus moves onto them rekindling their romance. Although Ben was reportedly nowhere to be seen at her Bridgerton-themed birthday party in the Hamptons, one thing for sure about the Hollywood actress is that she seems to be getting better with age.

In an interview with Elle magazine last year, Jennnifer Lopez revealed that women get ‘sexier’ with age, and that certainly seems to be the case when it comes to the actress and musician. She also said that women “get more learned and more rich with character” and also said that “All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain.”

Although actresses over the age of 50 in Hollywood have to continually wrestle with sexism and ageism, there are many including Jennifer Lopez, who seem to be flourishing when it comes to their careers. Jane Fonda, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek, Halle Berry and Angela Bassett are just some names worth mentioning. 

Now back to the icon that is Jennifer Lopez, here are 10 of her most stylish fashion looks over the years. Enjoy… 

Who can forget Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress that she wore to The Grammys in 2000? She then wore a new version of it to close out the runway at the Spring 2020 Versace show at Milan fashion week in 2019

1. Jennifer Lopez at The Grammys in 2000

Who can forget Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress that she wore to The Grammys in 2000? She then wore a new version of it to close out the runway at the Spring 2020 Versace show at Milan fashion week in 2019 | getty

How stunning is this red Gucci dress that Jennifer Lopez wore to The Met Gala in 2011?

2. Jennifer Lopez at The Met Gala in 2011

How stunning is this red Gucci dress that Jennifer Lopez wore to The Met Gala in 2011? | Getty

From her hair to her Zuhair Murad gown, everything about Jennifer Lopez's look at the 2012 Academy Awards was perfect

3. Jennifer Lopez at the 2012 Academy Awards

From her hair to her Zuhair Murad gown, everything about Jennifer Lopez's look at the 2012 Academy Awards was perfect | Getty

I absolutely adore this yellow Giambattista Valli dress that Jennifer Lopez wore to The Golden Globes back in 2016, the perfect colour for her

4. Jennifer Lopez at The Golden Globes in 2016

I absolutely adore this yellow Giambattista Valli dress that Jennifer Lopez wore to The Golden Globes back in 2016, the perfect colour for her | getty

