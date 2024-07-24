One minute there is talk about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting divorced and the next minute, the focus moves onto them rekindling their romance. Although Ben was reportedly nowhere to be seen at her Bridgerton-themed birthday party in the Hamptons, one thing for sure about the Hollywood actress is that she seems to be getting better with age.

In an interview with Elle magazine last year, Jennnifer Lopez revealed that women get ‘sexier’ with age, and that certainly seems to be the case when it comes to the actress and musician. She also said that women “get more learned and more rich with character” and also said that “All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain.”

Although actresses over the age of 50 in Hollywood have to continually wrestle with sexism and ageism, there are many including Jennifer Lopez, who seem to be flourishing when it comes to their careers. Jane Fonda, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek, Halle Berry and Angela Bassett are just some names worth mentioning.

Now back to the icon that is Jennifer Lopez, here are 10 of her most stylish fashion looks over the years. Enjoy…

1 . Jennifer Lopez at The Grammys in 2000 Who can forget Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress that she wore to The Grammys in 2000? She then wore a new version of it to close out the runway at the Spring 2020 Versace show at Milan fashion week in 2019

2 . Jennifer Lopez at The Met Gala in 2011 How stunning is this red Gucci dress that Jennifer Lopez wore to The Met Gala in 2011?

3 . Jennifer Lopez at the 2012 Academy Awards From her hair to her Zuhair Murad gown, everything about Jennifer Lopez's look at the 2012 Academy Awards was perfect