Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

‘Bennifer’ is officially over as the singer files for divorce following months of speculation. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the love story that everyone wanted to see last the distance.

The former couple shocked the world when they rekindled their romance 20 years after they split in 2002. But it sees it just wasn't meant to be as the couple reportedly split again in April 2024. This will be another divorce for Jennifer Lopez to add to her list. We take a look at the Latino singers' past husbands and where they are now.

How many times has Jennifer Lopez been married?

Jennifer Lopez has previously been married four times and engaged six. Her first marriage was to Cuban-born waiter Ojani Noa (1997–1998), back up dancer Cris Judd (2001–2003), singer Marc Anthony (2004–2014) and actor Ben Affleck (2022 - 2004). The 'Jenny from the Block' singer was engaged to Ben twice and was also engaged to New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez has previously been married four times and engaged six. Her first marriage was to Cuban-born waiter Ojani Noa (1997–1998), back up dancer Cris Judd (2001–2003), singer Marc Anthony (2004–2014) and actor Ben Affleck (2022 - 2004). The ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer was engaged to Ben twice and was also engaged to New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Getty Images

Where are Jennifer Lopez’s exes now?

Jennifer reportedly met her first husband Ojani Noa at a restaurant where he waited tables in Miami and were married for 11 months. Ojjani is now a model, actor and recently started his own OnlyFans account.

4/7/97 Los Angeles, CA Jennifer Lopez and husband Ojani Noa at the premiere of the new movie "Anaconda" | Getty

She met her second husband Chris Judd in 2000 when he was a backing dancer for her ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ music video. The couple had a whirlwind romance and married in September 2001 but things soon fizzled out and filed for divorce just 10 months later in July 2002. Chris Judd has since stayed out of the limelight and been happily married to his wife since 2009.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez (L) and her fiance dancer Chris Judd arrive at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards | Getty

The singer had known third hubby Marc Anthony for many years before they tied the knot. It wasn’t long after JLo split from Ben Affleck the first time that she married the singer in 2004. The couple were married for seven years and in that time welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008.

The former couple announced their split in 2011 and have since been co-parenting their children. Marc Anthony is still singing and has appeared in several movies since they split. He has also been married twice (Shannon De Lima 2014-2017 and he married current wife Nadia Ferreira in 2023).

More recently his home in the Dominican Republic caught fire. The house was damaged but the singer nor his family were home so no one was hurt.

Jennifer Lopez (R) holds Marc Anthony's hand during the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 17, 2016, | AFP via Getty Images

As for Ben Affleck, well second time round didn't seem to work out for him and Jennifer Lopez but could he rekindle his romance with ex-wife Jennifer Garner? According to his IMDB profile the actor is currently working on nine projects so he will most likely throw himself into his work and forget all about JLo.

