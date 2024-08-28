Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Once-prominent Los Angeles celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi has been convicted on four counts of wire fraud for embezzling over $15 million of his clients’ money.

The 83-year-old attorney, a known figure the legal world and a familiar face on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside his now-estranged wife Erika Jayne, was disbarred last summer after it was revealed that he had siphoned funds intended for his clients, leading to the bankruptcy of his firm, Girardi Keese. He is also reportedly suffering from dementia and is under a court conservatorship.

“Tom Girardi built celebrity status and lured in victims by falsely portraying himself as a ‘Champion of Justice,’” US Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement following the conviction. “In reality, he was a Robin-Hood-in-reverse, stealing from the needy to support a lavish, Hollywood lifestyle.”

The charges against Girardi alleged that he systematically stole money from his clients over a decade, from October 2010 to late 2020. Among the victims were the families of those who died in the 2018 Lion Air crash, from whom Girardi is accused of embezzling $3 million.

Despite pleading not guilty to the charges in Los Angeles last year, Girardi now faces up to 80 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for December 6. Until then, he has been allowed to remain free.

Tyler Hatcher, special agent in charge of the IRS criminal investigation unit, condemned Girardi's actions, stating, “His clients sought his help in the wake of significant trauma and injury, yet he violated their trust to steal from them and fund his own lavish lifestyle, and he will now face the consequences of his actions.”

One particularly egregious case described in the indictment involved a man who was severely burned in a utility explosion. Girardi secured a $53 million settlement for the victim but falsely informed him that the settlement was only $7.25 million. More than half of the settlement was embezzled to cover firm expenses, liabilities, and payments to other clients whose funds had also been misappropriated, while payments to the burn victim were delayed through various stall tactics.

Charles Snyder, Girardi's federal public defender, argued that his client’s cognitive health had deteriorated due to dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s disease, claiming that Girardi was not paying close attention to the firm’s operations as he "got old, got sick, and lost his mind." Snyder also alleged that members of Girardi Keese were embezzling funds “hand over fist” during this time.

However, despite these claims, Judge Josephine Staton ruled earlier this year that Girardi was competent to stand trial.

Girardi made his name and fortune by taking on powerful corporations and public institutions, including Hollywood studios, Lockheed, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and Pacific Gas and Electric. His work on the latter case even inspired the 2000 Julia Roberts film Erin Brockovich, for which Girardi served as an adviser.

Girardi married Erika Jayne in 2000, who later became a cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where Girardi made several appearances. He also spent considerable money supporting Jayne’s unsuccessful music career. The couple’s relationship ended when Jayne filed for divorce in 2020, marking the beginning of Girardi's legal and personal downfall.