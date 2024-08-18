Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Netflix has decided to axe their popular real estate reality show Buying Beverly Hills after only two seasons.

Some fans have branded the move “insane” as they were loved and enjoyed the real estate-focused reality show set in the hills of Los Angeles. The unscripted series sees Mauricio Umansky, 54, and his staff at The Agency attempt to broker high-end property deals among the rich and famous in Beverly Hills, California.

The real estate agent and businessman, who founded the company in 2011, is married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, 55. This gave the show some extra appeal thanks to The Real Housewives franchise’s strong following.

The series also focused on the collapse of Mauricio’s marriage to Kyle, which provided a lot of the drama. Mauricio founded his luxury real estate company in 2011 - and since then it has impressively opened over 100 offices worldwide.

Netflix’s choice not to renew a third season of the programme comes after the second season premiered just a few months ago in March of this year. According to Deadline , the decision was made due to the cost of production versus viewing figures.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, fans expressed their frustrations about not getting a third season. One wrote: “I loved Buying Beverly Hills! What a huge disappointment!” Another posted: “Why did they cancel Buying Beverly Hills?”. The first two seasons of Buying Beverly Hills are still available to watch now exclusively on Netflix.