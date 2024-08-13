Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cousin of reality star Porsha Williams has died, just days before her 35th birthday.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced the death of Yolanda 'Londie' Favors on her Instagram page, and wrote a moving tribute to her.

Favors was no stranger to reality TV herself as she appeared on her aunt’s spin-off series ‘Porsha's Family Matters’. She died on Wednesday (August 7), just two weeks before her 35th birthday, which she would have celebrated on Wednesday August 21. Her cause of death was not announced.

In memory of her younger cousin, Williams shared a photo of Favors on her Instagram as well as a quote which read: “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, and you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure”. The photo was a selfie Favors had posted to her own Instagram in 2022.

Williams also wrote another quote in the caption of the post. She wrote: “So it’s true, when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love,”, as written by E.A. Bucchianeri. She then continued the caption with her own words: “Londie - you were our best friend, our sister, our aunt, our cousin, and so much more. The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day guiding us through this difficult time and what’s still to come. For that, we’re eternally grateful. Love you always Dear Baby Cousin.”

Many of William’s castmates from The Real Housewives of Atlanta sent their condolences. Kenya Moore commented simply with three dove emojis. Kandi Burruss said: “She was a beautiful person! I'm sorry for your loss.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. Photo by Instagram/Porsha4Real. | Instagram/Porsha4Real

Phaedra Parks wrote: “My sincerest condolences to you and your family. There is an old adage ‘only the good die young’ and Londie was better than good, she was great. May God be pleased with her works and may peace, understanding and unspeakable joy be yours always.” Cynthia Bailey commented: 'Wow. Heartbroken. She was always so kind, sweet and full of love. She will be missed by all. Sending my heartfelt & deepest condolences to the family. I am so sorry for your loss.”