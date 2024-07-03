ITVX logo. Photo by ITV. | ITV

ITVX viewers will soon to be able to watch some of the most popular US shows - including “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and “The Real Housewives” franchise, thanks to a new partnership.

ITV has announced they have agreed a deal with all-reality streaming service Hayu which will see more than 750 hours of content added ITVX.

As part of the deal, many of Hayu’s most popular franchises will be available to watch in the coming weeks, with new content added to the service every six months. The shows will be added to the subscription tier of ITVX in a branded area of ITVX called Hayu Select.

Hayu Select will feature seasons of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, “The Real Housewives of Melbourne” and “Below Deck” – as well as the latest episodes of series including “Top Chef” and “Summer House”. It is expected to launch later this summer.

ITV’s Head of Content Acquisitions, Sasha Breslau said: “We know many of our users love nothing more than a good reality TV series, and now they can browse some of the best and latest episodes ad-free.”

“Launching Hayu Select is an ideal way to provide ITVX Premium customers with added value through a sampling of popular Hayu content – at no extra cost – while helping to satiate their appetite for top-quality reality content,” said Bobby Birk, SVP, Commercial, EMEA, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer.

“Having already launched a similar offering in France, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, Sweden, we are delighted to now make this Hayu ‘taster” available in the UK as we evolve our Hayu proposition to meet the needs of customers.”

