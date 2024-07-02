Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street confirms when Mason Radcliffe will return to the cobbles in upcoming storyline.

Mason Radcliffe, played by actor Luca Toolan, will return to the ITV soap next week. Coronation Street fans will remember the teen bully was sent to a young offenders centre in April after threatening Maria Connors son, Liam with a knife.

Coronation Street Spoilers ahead* According to Digital Spy Mason is set to be released after just three months. It's bad news for Maria when she receives a letter with details of Mason’s release back into the community. She heads straight to the police station to find out more details where she bumps into husband Gary Windass with his ex-partner Sarah Barlow.

The former couple are at the station after Sarah was pulled in by DS Swain for questioning over Nathan Curtis’ attack. Trying to help get his ex out of trouble, Gary provides his bank statements but when he emerges from the interview room, Maria wants to know what exactly is going on.

Mason Radcliffe spent months bullying Liam Connor at schoo,l forcing him to stay home and be home schooled by his mum. The evil teenager even dragged Sean Tully’s son Dylan Wilson into picking on Liam. After Mason pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, Dylan was suspended from Weatherfield high school.

The upcoming scenes will air from Monday July 8. Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.