Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Disney

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore won’t return for the next season of the reality show after she allegedly showed castmates explicit images of a fellow housewife, it has been confirmed, but she’s said to be looking in to her ‘legal options’.

Sources told American publication TMZ that Moore will not return as a cast member for the rest of production for the new season 16 after she was suspended indefinitely for allegedly showing others a sexually explicit image of newcomer Brittany Eady apparently performing oral sex. The producers of the show and Moore are said to have come to the decision together, according to TMZ. But, another US publication People reported that it was the network who made the choice.

The TMZ insider also claims that Moore is exploring her legal options “because she's not happy with how this whole mess unfolded”, although they also say the door has been left open for her return to the show in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relations between Moore and Eady are said to have become strained when Eady allegedly threatened Moore during the filming of one of the earlier episodes in the upcoming season 16. Eady is allegeded to have used the word "gun" during one heated conversation, which Moore took to be a threat.

The TMZ source claims Eady’s threat to use a weapon was investigated by the network, but it was never substantiated. The same source also said there was never a gun present during filming.

After this incident, Moore apparently showed explicit photos of her co-star at the grand opening of her hair spa, Kenya Moore Hair Spa, while cameras were recording content for the new season on Thursday June 6. Moore wasn't there at the time. The network launched another investigation into this and her behaviour was found to be in violation of their code of conduct.

Following on from Moore’s suspension, an insider told People that Moore believed Eady’s mention of a gun was a real threat - and this is what has led to her feeling that her suspension was unfair. They said: "Kenya was concerned for her safety, that is the truth. Never for one second did Kenya feel like she was being taken seriously for her fears. It's unfair."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore joined Real Housewives of Atlanta in its fifth season. She had been a mainstay housewife ever since then, except for season 11 when she was pregnant with her five-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

Former 1993 Miss USA winner Moore denied that she had been involved in revenge porn on X. On June 6, she wrote: "I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news. She ended the tweet with a hashtag #sweet16 followed by a fire emoji.