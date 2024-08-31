Comedian and actress Ellie Taylor, who is a contestant on Celebrity Gladiators, has suffered a leg injury. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Comedian Ellie Taylor wasn’t laughing when she had to go to hospital dash after she suffered a painful leg injury while racing up a ramp.

Taylor, aged 40, is one of the famous faces who is competing in Celebrity Gladiators special, so you’d be forgiven for thinking she hurt herself while taking on a challenge for the iconic sports entertainment programme - but you’d be wrong.

Mum-of-one Taylor, who welcomed her first child along with her husband international reporter Phil Black, in November revealed the truth in an Instagram post.

She uploaded a photo of herself wearing a protective orthopaedic boot on her leg, but still grinning at the camera. She used the caption to point out the irony of the situation to her 299,000 followers. She wrote: “A brutal, physically arduous day filming Celebrity Gladiators = no probs. 30mins in a soft play with my daughter = visit to Urgent Care. “Nothing like trying to show off in front of some children to bring you back down to earth with a bump. Or a pop, which is what my calf muscle did as I heroically raced up a treacherous 3ft ramp.”

The actress, who was also previously a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, received many messages of support from her fans, as well as celeb pals. Presenter Angela Scanlon simply wrote: Oh babe” with a crying face emoji.

Suggesting the pair have previously spoken about soft play centres, writer Caroline Hirons said: “Ow. Bloody hell. See? Soft play. Wrong on all levels.”

TV host Gaby Roslin also revealed she’d been injured in a similar situation with her children when they were younger. She penned: “Ouch! Hope you get better soon and keep well away from those soft play areas. I did my shoulder in many years ago in one such place!”

Presenter Helen Skelton, who was a contestant on Strictly in 2022 alongside Taylor, kept some humour in her message, writing: “Wow - u really did a good job there lovely. Take care”, accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Fans said they hoped she had finished all of the filming for the upcoming celebrity version of Gladiators as she is now injured. The popular 90s game show, which was rebooted earlier this year in a second revival of the original 1992 series, has been recommissioned for a second series.

The iconic show sees competitors go up against 16 superhuman Gladiators in tasks of speed, strength and skill, before facing the iconic Eliminator to be crowned winner.

The Celebrity Gladiators special, featuring four famous faces including Taylor, was filmed alongside the second series of the civilian Gladiators fitness challenge. It is expected to air later in the year. Also taking part are TV presenter Joel Dommett, comedian Rob Beckett and journalist Louise Minchin.