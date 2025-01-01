Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The four brave souls about to take part in Celebrity Gladiators have revealed their hopes - and fears.

After the energetic cult game show returned to the BBC this year - following its original run from 1992 to 2000 - a Christmas period special was always going to be on the cards.

And so it has come about that on New Year’s Day comedian Rob Beckett, actor Ellie Taylor, TV presenter Louise Minchin and TV host Joel Dommett will be pitted against each other on New Year’s Day at 6pm.

From left, Rob Beckett, Ellie Taylor, Bradley Walsh, Barney Walsh, Louise Minchin and Joel Dommett, as they appear in BBC's Gladiators Celebrity Special | Graeme Hunter/BBC/PA Wire

What have the contenders said about taking part?

Rob Beckett

Rob Beckett has said his friends and family “laughed in my face” when he told them he was signing up for the Celebrity Special.

The 38-year-old former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! NOW! said: “They laughed, laughed in my face. The kids were excited, but they laughed, everyone laughed. The kids love it, I was coming up to watch the show with them when I was asked if I’d like to take part and I thought might as well.

“I am trying to challenge myself a bit more on the things I’m scared of, like heights. By doing these challenges I feel like it’ll help me get over those fears and it’s a good example for my kids as well, to give it a go and show that you’re not scared and you can conquer your own fears.”

A regular on television, he has recently been touring his stand-up show Giraffe and will spend much of next year on the road performing it.

Rob Beckett and Ellie Taylor, who are appearing on Celebrity Gladiators on New Year's Day | Graeme Hunter/BBC/PA Wire

Ellie Taylor

Taylor, 41, said her family thought she was “insane” to join the show, but that she wanted to do it to represent new mothers.

She explained: “I used to watch it as a kid, and now my little girl is also a big fan. It’s come full circle. Also, I had a baby a few months ago and I feel like it’s a great chance to represent new mums who feel a bit wibbly wobbly in every sense of the word. It’s so empowering to feel physically strong and to reclaim my body a bit.”

Joel Dommett

The 39-year-old - best known for presenting The Masked Singer - said appearing on the show had been “like getting a ticket for a Taylor Swift concert” and “a dream come true”, adding that he felt Beckett would surprise viewers.

He explained: “Rob is an unbelievable contender and a wonderful adversary, he’s so powerful. You might look at Rob and think, ‘he’s not going to be good at this thing’, but he’s unbelievable. He’s got strength in his legs, it’s like he’s got 10cm long legs and 10cm teeth.

“His leg strength gives him a good base and he can be just so explosive in the events whereas I’m like a ballerina, exactly the wrong build for power events. But if there was an event to see who could run 20km the quickest then I could be in with a chance.”

Louise Minchin

Minchin, 56, who said she had watched the show since its original 1990s run, said her family had also mocked her when she announced she was to be a contestant.

She said: “When I told my friends and family, I was doing Gladiators they all laughed out loud. They laughed out loud for two reasons. One, that it’s totally ridiculous that I should be doing Gladiators at my age, and number two, they absolutely know that it’s my idea of heaven.

“I accept that my idea of fun is not everybody’s, but I love taking on an adventure or a challenge that makes me a little bit scared, hopefully getting through it, and then being overwhelmed by the rush of adrenaline afterwards. The buzz you get from succeeding in something that is physically challenging is irreplaceable.”

Minchin was the presenter of BBC Breakfast News for 20 years, and discovered a love of sport in later life - representing Great Britain in her age category at the World and European triathlon championships, as well as finishing several marathons.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney, Gladiators sees four contenders take on the resident gladiators in a series of physical challenges before facing the Eliminator, an obstacle course spanning the length of the arena.

Gladiators Celebrity Special will air on BBC One on New Year’s Day at 6pm, and will also be available on iPlayer.