Bradley and Barney Walsh are hosting a special celebrity edition of the iconic TV show Gladiators and a host of stars will be taking part.

The 2024 BBC reboot of Gladiators which originally aired on ITV between 1992 to 2000, has proved a big hit. After the original show went off air in 2000, an attempt was made to revive it on Sky One for two series. However, new fans have become obsessed with the reboot this year.

According to the Gladiators TV website, “The original Gladiators set, constructed at Birmingham’s National Indoor Arena weighed 836 tons. It took 24 trailers to transport the equipment from London to Birmingham and when they got there, it was such a tight fit that the tyres on the trailers had to be let down before they could squeeze through the scenedock door.”

Back in 1992, the original Gladiators was presented by Ulrika Jonsson and former footballer John Fashanu, it was narrated by John Sachs. The 2024 reboot was hosted by father and son Bradley and Barney Walsh.

Is Celebrity Gladiators airing over Christmas?

Who are the stars taking part in Celebrity Gladiators?

The stars taking part are Rob Beckett, Joel Dommett, Louise Minchin and Ellie Taylor.

What will happen in Celebrity Gladiators?

According to a synopsis on the BBC website, “The Gladiators are back, and even tougher than before, as four brave celebrities face them in a special edition of the iconic series.”

“Expect blood, sweat, and teardowns in the arena, as well as a battle on and off the duel podium. Has Legend finally met his match in this Celebrity Special?

Celebrity Gladiators is airing over the festive period and will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday January 1 2025 at 6pm.