BBC announced a major change for the Call The Midwife Christmas special 2024.

Get ready to step back in time as Call the Midwife returns for Christmas. This year the BBC is treating fans to a double-bill instead of the usual 90-minute episode. Call the Midwife is a BBC drama about a group of midwives working in poverty-stricken East London during the 1950s and '60s. The show is based on the books by Jennifer Worth. Here is everything you need to know about the festive special.

When is the Call The Midwife Christmas Special?

The two episodes will be spread across Christmas day and Boxing Day. Call the Midwife will be available to watch from 8pm on Christmas Day and the second part will be on BBC One at 7:30pm on Boxing Day.

What to expect from Call The Midwife Christmas Special?

According to the Radio Times the episodes will see Poplar preparing for a carol concert but the cheery festivities soon take a dark turn when the neighbourhood learns of the news of an escaped prisoner. Could he be the one to blame for the rise in local break-ins?

There's also some cases of influenza and the Hong Kong flu to contend with, but the cast promises that amidst the dark themes, there will be the show's signature humour also. Fan favourite Reggie Jackson (Daniel Laurie) will face some troubles as he explores independence.

Who will be in Call the Midwife Christmas special 2024?

Regular cast returning are: Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Helen George as Trixie Aylward, Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, Stephen McGann as Dr Turner, Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane, Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan and Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle.

