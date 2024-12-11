Live show dates for The Repair Shop have been cancelled following charges agagist Jay Blades.

BBC One’s The Repair Shop has reportedly cancelled three of the live tour dates for next after tickets for the venue failed to sell.

Experts from the show including Steve Fletcher, Will Kirk, Lucia Scalisi, and Kirsten Ramsay, were set to take to the stage for the ‘The Repair Shop, Secrets From The Barn’ across the UK. According to The Sun a source revealed the brand has been 'damaged' and tickets 'haven’t exactly been selling out' which has led to three dates 'being cancelled'.

A spokesperson for The Repair Shop told Mail Online: “The Repair Shop Live: Secrets from the Barn shows at Glasgow, Edinburgh and Newcastle have been postponed due to unforeseen scheduling issues, but it is looking forward to visiting those areas later in 2025.

“Tickets for Brighton, Swansea, Bath, Portsmouth, Birmingham, Leicester, Southend, Nottingham, Salford and Sheffield are unaffected and are available through Ticketmaster and local venues.”

In September 2024TV host Jay Blades was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against his estranged wife Lisa Zbozen, and dropped from the live show's lineup in October. The former couple were married for two years from 2022 to 2024.

Jay Blades has been the host of the award winning series - which sees guests bring in treasured items to be transformed - for seven years. However he was recently dropped from the Christmas special.

