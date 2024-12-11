MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace recently stepped away from the show following allegations of misconduct.

TV fans have been watching intently for weeks waiting to see who will win MasterChef the Professionals but it looks like they will have to wait just a little longer. The cooking competition will not air on BBC One on Wednesday at 9pm.

Over the past four weeks, 32 chefs have fought to maintain their place in MasterChef The Professionals kitchen. They’ve completed skills tests, invention tests and developed signature dishes for the judges and various critics. Since the competition began the series has followed the culinary journey of finalists Chiara, Dan, Gaston and George.

The MasterChef Christmas special was recently axed following the allegations of misconduct against TV judge Gregg Wallace. Viewers have been left worrying if the show will continue but BBC bosses confirmed the final will air this week.

Why isn’t MasterChef The Professionals final on TV tonight?

MasterChef The Professionals will not air on TV on Wednesday December 11. Viewers will instead be able to watch a new episode of Shetland from 9PM.

When will MasterChef The Professionals final air on TV?

Thankfully fans wont have to wait too long as you can tune in and watch the MasterChef winner be crowned on Thursday December 12 on BBC One from 9pm.

