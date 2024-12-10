The TV chef has been accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a woman who worked with him on popular TV series.

ITV are reportedly distancing themselves from Gino D’Acampo, 48, following accusations of inappropriate behaviour whilst working on This Morning and Saturday Cooks. The behaviour is believed to have taken place between 2006 and 2011. It was reported that the woman is said to have been inspired to speak out after Gregg Wallace was forced to step away from MasterChef after complaints about his behaviour.

Who is Gino D’Acampo’s wife?

The Italian chef has been married to Jessica Stellina Morrison for 22 years after they wed in 2002. The couple share three children together Luciano D'Acampo, Rocco D'Acampo and Mia D'Acampo.

It's not the first time the couple have faced drama in their time together. Jess stood by Gino when he was sent to prison for two years after being found guilty of burglary on musician Paul Young’s house in 1998.

What is Gino D’Acampo net worth?

Gino D’Acampo has an estimated net worth of £8 million. The TV chef has a range of frozen food meals and several cook books. He also has a successful TV series along with Gordan Ramsay and Fred Sirieux.

However, Gino has only appeared on This Morning twice this year and his dating show Cooking Up Love was axed after two episodes. He is set to be back on screens with Family Fortunes next year, having already been filmed.

