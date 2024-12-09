The TV chef has been accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a woman who worked with him on popular TV series.

Gino D’Acampo has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a woman who worked with the TV Chef on TV series This Morning and Saturday Cooks over a five year period. The woman who has not been named claims the chef “said and did whatever he wanted.”

The alleged inappropriate behaviour reportedly took place between 2006 and 2011 when Gino D’Acampo was the resident chef on This Morning and on Saturday Cooks. This comes after it was recently reported ITV have distanced themselves from the TV chef following allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The Mail Online reported that the woman is said to have been inspired to speak out after Gregg Wallace was forced to step away from MasterChef after complaints about his behaviour. She is said to have complained to ITV last week, just as Mr Wallace apologised for claiming 'middle class women of a certain age' were to blame for his fall from grace.

A source said: “She worked [with Gino] for five years. She has come forward after being spurred on by the Gregg Wallace scandal and the comment he made about his accusers being middle-class women of a certain age”.

Speaking to The Sun the source revealed: “Her view is she is the middle-aged woman who believes young women shouldn't have to put up with this kind of behaviour any more.

“Gino was younger and not as well-known then. He used to say he didn't want to become famous as he would have to curtail his behaviour. He said and did whatever he wanted. Everyone was aware and she was subjected to shocking behaviour which she told ITV about last week.”

