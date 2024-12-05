As Gregg Wallace has ‘stepped away’ from BBC’s MasterChef after a probe is underway for his potential misconduct, the race is on for the star who could take over from him.

Gregg Wallace has judged BBC’s MasterChef alongside John Torode since 2005. However, the 60-year-old has now stepped back from the show after the BBC received fresh complaints regarding historical allegations of misconduct.

MasterChef’s production company Banijay UK said in a statement: “This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows. Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

Is James Martin favourite to join MasterChef or could Lisa Faulkner join her husband on the show instead of Gregg Wallace? Photographs: Getty Images | Getty Images

“While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process. Banijay UK’s duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately. If anyone would like to talk to us or raise any issues or concerns, then they can contact [email protected] in confidence.”

John Torode recently addressed the Gregg Wallace allegations on his Instagram and said: “Since last Friday I have been away filming MasterChef overseas. I love my job, and I love MasterChef. I love being part of it and will continue to be part of it. During the last few days, I’ve been trying to make the best cookery programme, so being busy making the show and caring for our contestants has allowed me little time to think about anything else, but that has been hard.

John Torode also said: “The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show, not having a brilliant experience,e is awful to hear, and I have found the recent press reports truly upsetting. But as I hope everyone appreciates there is an investigation underway, which I fully support, so I cannot make any further comment at this stage, and I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward.”

If Gregg Wallace is replaced on MasterChef, the current favourite star to take over is TV chef James Martin, according to Bookies BetFred. John Torode’s wife Lisa Faulkner comes in at 3/1 whilst Nigella Lawson is at 4/1 and Gino D'Acampo is at 5/1. John Torode already works with his wife Lisa Faulkner on ITV’s John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen, so it will be interesting to see if the couple join up on MasterChef.