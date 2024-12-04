MasterChef star John Torode has taken to his Instagram to reveal his thoughts on the recent reports about his co-host Gregg Wallace.

MasterChef star John Torode has remained silent about the allegations surrounding his co-host Gregg Wallace, until now. He has released a statement on his Instagram which read: “Since last Friday I have been away filming MasterChef overseas. I love my job, and I love MasterChef. I love being part of it and will continue to be part of it. During the last few days, I’ve been trying to make the best cookery programme, so being busy making the show and caring for our contestants has allowed me little time to think about anything else, but that has been hard.

MasterChef star John Torode has taken to his Instagram to reveal his thoughts on the recent reports about his co-host Gregg Wallace. Photo: (BBC /Shine TV) | BBC /Shine TV

John Torode also said: “The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show, not having a brilliant experience, is awful to hear, and I have found the recent press reports truly upsetting. But as I hope everyone appreciates there is an investigation underway, which I fully support, so I cannot make any further comment at this stage, and I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward.”

Former model and presenter Melanie Sykes recently revealed that she quit television because of Gregg Wallace. She wrote about the experience in her autobiography Illuminated: Autism & All The Things I’ve Left Unsaid, which came out last year., and made an informal, but not a formal complaint about him.

In her YouTube video, Melanie Sykes said that “every time Gregg came over to the desk, I didn’t really like him being around really because it’s all about vibrations and energy”.

Gregg Wallace recently posted a video to Instagram where he apologised for blaming misconduct allegations against him on “middle-class women of a certain age.” Gregg Wallace said:” I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people. I wasn’t in a good head space when I posted it. I’ve been under a huge amount of stress. A lot of emotions, I felt very alone under siege yesterday when I posted it.”

Gregg Wallace has stepped back from MasterChef amid an investigation into his alleged historical sexual misconduct, following complaints from 13 individuals over 17 years, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark. Amid the scandal, two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials have been pulled from the BBC’s schedule.

Former Geordie star Charlotte Crosby has also recently voiced her opinion on Gregg Wallace. She replied to Sir Rod Stewart’s comment about the MasterChef star on Instagram and said that Gregg Wallace was “extremely unpleasant” to her when she was on the show.

Sir Rod Stewart accused Gregg Wallace of humiliating his wife, Penny Lancaster when she appeared on MasterChef back in 2021. Sir Rod Stewart took to Instagram and said: “So Gregg Wallace gets fired from MasterChef. Good riddance Wallace... You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out, didn't you? You're a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart."