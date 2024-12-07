ITV has reportedly been distancing itself from Gino D’Acampo following allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Italian TV personality, best known for Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, was reportedly removed from the show after refusing to agree to a morality clause in his contract. Additionally, the 48-year-old has been enrolled in a language and behavioral course, as revealed by insiders.

One incident involved D’Acampo allegedly jokingly exposing himself during the filming of Emission Impossible, his show with Fred Sirieix, produced by Betty TV. Crew members were reportedly offered counseling after the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Sun, an inside source said: “Whilst Gino is very well-liked by some, he has fallen out with many. He loves a party and, ultimately, refused to sign the morality clause in his contract which would keep him on the straight and narrow. This was the final straw and the decision was made to part ways.

Gino D’Acampo has hardly been seen on our TV screens this year - and now we know why. | YP

“He was quite stroppy on the set of Emission Impossible and, following an accident on set, the crew were offered therapy because they found the resulting fall-out very hard. Filming was halted and Gino was put on a training course.

“He has a sporran which he calls Justin Beaver with which he regularly flashes. Some of his humour and antics in 2024 have become increasingly hard to tolerate.”

D’Acampo also faced legal trouble last year when he was caught carrying cannabis upon returning to the UK after filming with Sirieix and Gordon Ramsay. His other projects have also faced challenges - his dating show Cooking Up Love was canceled after just two episodes, and he has made only two appearances on This Morning in 2024. However, a pre-recorded series of Family Fortunes featuring D’Acampo is scheduled to air next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ITV spokesperson said: “We made our position clear following the outcome of our KC Review last year after which we said, ‘We are completely committed to creating an environment where everyone is treated with respect and feels able to give of their best.’

“Following the review we reiterated our expectations and introduced Conduct and Standards Guidelines for On Screen Personalities which outlines our expectations in terms of behaviour, and have also previously offered training in language and behaviour, either directly or through our third party producers, where appropriate.”