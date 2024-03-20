Gino D’Acampo has reportedly been unable to pay £5million owed to former staff and the taxman after the liquidation of his My Pasta Bar chain. Photo by Getty.

Celebrity chef and TV personality Gino D'Acampo has reportedly been unable to pay £5million to his former staff and the taxman after liquidating his failed pasta chain.

The Italian cook, aged 47, who is best known for his food-focused TV shows and cookbooks, wound up his business earlier this week - two years after it first went into liquiation. Inspiration for the 'My Pasta Bar' restaurant chain was said to be taken from 'Gino's own experience of the fresh food markets of Naples', while it also contained his 'own breakfast rotolini pastries, authentic antipasti, salads, pastries, speciality breads and Italian desserts'. But, it seemingly wasn't paying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous accounts said that 49 creditors were not paid. £4.8million is owed to trade creditors, while £113,975 to HMRC and £53,304 to staff, The Mirror reports. In a final account to creditors and members, the company said: 'Overall, I can confirm that the realisations in the liquidation are insufficient to declare a dividend to the unsecured creditors after defraying the expenses of the proceedings.'

It comes two years after D'Acampo's 'My Pasta Bar' chain, which opened in 2012, went under after ten years in business. It lost hundreds of thousands year-on-year until it reached breaking point. All three of the 'My Pasta Bars' were located in London. The first opened in Fleet Street, followed by Leadenhall Market and Bishopsgate.

In 2022, it was reported that the 'This Morning' chef's chain owed HMRC £113,000 and another £37,000 in staff wages after all three restuarants were forced to close. Last year liquidators questioned the firm over alleged missing company books and the conduct of its major stakeholders after the chain of Italian restaurants went bust with £5million in debts.

The £150,000 investigation was launched into why IRG (Old) WWR - formerly Gino D'Acampo Worldwide Restaurants Ltd - ended up owing millions after being declared solvent the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His separate restaurant chain, named 'Gino D'Acampo My Restaurants,, which haswh venues in Birmingham, Manchester, Harrogate, Leeds, Liverpool and Hull, was unaffected. It did, however, have to be rescued with a £12.9 million bailout by co-investors including Iceland bosses Mr Walker and Mr Dhaliwal.

D'Acampo has previously claimed the Covid-19 pandemic was the reason for My Pasta Bar's closure. He said: "We tried it for ten years and then Covid came around and I thought, 'You know what? We have to close.', as reported by the MailOnline.