Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in new civil lawsuit.

Beyonce and Jay-Z put on a united front as they arrived at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere with daughter Blue Ivy and the singer’s mother Tina Knowles on Monday (December 10). It comes just one day after the rapper was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he raped a 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2000.

In response to the recent allegations Jay-Z (real name Shawn Corey Carter) said: “My only heartbreak is for my family, my wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

The family posed together for pictures outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Beyonce plays the voice of Nala in the movie alongside daughter Blue Ivy who plays the voice of Kiara. The movie is set to be released on December 20.

Tina Knowles' verified Instagram account appeared to like a post about her son-in-law being named in the lawsuit. The caption of the post read: “Jay-Z, Diddy named in lawsuit alleging rape of girl, 13.”

However, she was quick to share that her account had actually been hacked. In a statement Tina Knowles wrote: “I was Hacked! As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!”

What is Jay-Z net worth?

The rapper and his wife have a combined net worth of $2.5 billion. The couple who have been married since 2008 and also parents to twins Rumi and Sir, have earned their fortune through music, sell out tours and several investments including luxury spirit brand Armand De Brignac.

