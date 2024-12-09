The Gregg Wallace scandal has taken a surprising turn after rapper Snoop Dogg waded into the conversation.

The legendary rapper has revealed that he has hopes of replacing Gregg Wallace on the BBC cooking competition show after he stepped down following misconduct allegations. It was revealed that at least 13 people had made complaints to the BBC about the MasterChef host and judge’s behaviour on set, including claims of sexual jokes.

Snoop has put his hat into the ring to replace the star, telling The Mirror: “You better believe Snoop could be the new MasterChef judge.”

The Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker said that his friendship with A-list celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey gave him a shot at the MasterChef job, adding: “My boy Gordon [Ramsay] judges on the US version of the show, and I know he would back me to be able to judge on the UK version.

“He knows I am not playing when it comes to food. He knows I can cook – I have even given him some tips. I hosted a cooking show over here and I have always been vocal about wanting to work on a UK show. I love the place – and for real, this could be the perfect opportunity.”

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, has previously waded into the world of cooking, hosting Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party alongside unlikely pal Martha Stewart. The show ran for three season, from 2016 until 2020.

His admission of wanting to join MasterChef in the UK comes as host and judge Gregg Wallace finds himself at the centre of an investigation following claims of “lewd” and “unprofessional” behaviour towards female co-stars and crew members. Production company Banijay UK confirmed that the star, who has hosted MasterChef alongside John Torrode since 2005, has “stepped back” from his role as the investigation continues.

BBC News reported that multiple “historical” complaints had been made about Wallace, including from Newsnight host Kirsty Wark. Sir Rod Stewart claimed that Wallace had “humiliated” his wife Penny Lancaster when she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, while broadcaster Kirstie Allsop also claimed that he had “told me of a sex act that he and his partner at the time enjoyed 'every morning” within an hour of meeting to film a TV pilot.

Shannon Kyle, the ghostwriter of Wallace’s 2012 autobiography Life On A Plate, has also made allegations of sexual harassment. She told BBC Newsnight that he had touched her thigh while sitting in his car and also touched her bottom while appearing at the BBC Good Food Show.

Wallace’s lawyers have denied all claims of sexual misconduct or behaviour “of a sexually harassing nature". He released a video on social media after the initial claims were made, stating that the complaints had only come from “middle-class women of a certain age”, before later apologising for his words after receiving backlash.

As a result of the scandal, the BBC has scrapped the upcoming Masterchef Christmas specials, however MasterChef: The Professionals will continue airing its final week. As spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned. The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them.”