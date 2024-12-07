A TV presenter has stuck her head above the parapet to say Gregg Wallace should not be sacked by the BBC.

According to Great British Bake-Off judge Dame Prue Leith, Gregg Wallace should not be dismissed amid allegations regarding his behavior.

Wallace, who has recently stepped back from his role on the BBC cooking show, is facing historical misconduct claims currently under external review. The 60-year-old has also been accused of harassment, including incidents where he allegedly touched a woman’s bottom at an event and pressed his crotch against another individual during filming on a separate show.

Wallace has strongly denied the allegations, and his legal team has previously stated that claims of sexually harassing behavior are “entirely false.” Addressing the controversy, Dame Prue Leith has called for a fair investigation to be carried out. However, she also called for TV producers and executives to set clear boundaries for workplace conduct.

“I don’t believe people should be cancelled or sacked,” said Prue Leith.

Speaking to Times Radio, Prue said: “I'm a great believer in due process - he should just stay off social media because he's just digging himself deeper and deeper into a hole because he's too insensitive to understand how offensive it is. But that's his problem, that he's insensitive. He hasn't, that I can see, disobeyed the law.

“I don't believe people should be cancelled or sacked. I can see why you would ask somebody to step aside while they investigate things, which I suppose is what they're doing. But I think the tragedy in this is that I bet you Gregg has no idea what he's done wrong.

“For goodness sake, they can replace Gregg Wallace. They can replace anybody. So they should be tough with their presenters. They should be very clear about whatever the rules are. I do think they've been weak. But I don't want to say that he should be sacked because I don't know what the crime is.”

Among the allegations against Wallace is a claim that he groped someone’s bottom, which constitutes sexual assault. Staff members and former contestants of MasterChef, including celebrities such as Emma Kennedy and Kirsty Wark, have stated that Wallace’s behavior made them uncomfortable on set.

On Wednesday, his ghostwriter, Shannon Kyle, voiced her accusations against Wallace during an appearance on Newsnight with Victoria Derbyshire. According to BBC News, Wallace is now facing allegations from 13 individuals across various shows over a 17-year period, with more people coming forward to share their experiences.