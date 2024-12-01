Gregg Wallace on set at 3 Mills Studios for MasterChef: The Professionals | BBC /Shine TV

Gregg Wallace has responded to the complaints made against him, saying that they came 'from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age.'

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 60-year-old TV presenter has stepped back from the BBC cooking show amid an investigation into his alleged historical sexual misconduct, following complaints from 13 individuals over 17 years, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark. Wallace's lawyers have denied the claims, stating, "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature."

Posting a video to his Instagram story on Sunday morning (December 1), Wallace said: “I’ve been doing Masterchef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef and I think in that time I have worked with over 4000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds, all walks of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And apparently now i’m reading in the paper there’s been 13 complaints in that time. In the newspaper I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle class women of a certain age just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right. In over 20 years of television, can you imagine how many women, female contestants on MasterChef have made sexual remarks or sexual innuendo, can you imagine?”

Wallace also responded by reposting comments from former MasterChef contestants who expressed their support for him. MasterChef UK quarter finalist Sayedbatuta Kadri said: “Mate, you made my experience very memorable. We had good banter and I loved your sense of humour.”

Gregg Wallace blames 'middle-class women of a certain age' | BBC

Another former contestant, Lisa Addison, shared: “Filmed with Gregg two years ago. An absolute gentleman. The woke will not stop till they get what they want.”

On Thursday, the cooking programme’s production company Banijay UK said the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to “historical allegations of misconduct” while working with Wallace. He is “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process”, the company also said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the allegations, the charity Ambitious About Autism said it had dropped him as an ambassador citing the “recent allegations”. Banijay UK said Lewis Silkin will be leading the investigation, as it encourages individuals with additional concerns to contact the team and those providing evidence will remain confidential.

The company spokesperson said: “Lewis Silkin is a major City law firm with a highly experienced specialist investigations team which has overseen a broad range of high-profile workplace investigations. Banijay UK has been impressed by the firm’s rigorous, in-depth, and impartial analysis and reporting.”