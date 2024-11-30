The producer of MasterChef has appointed a law firm to investigate historical misconduct allegations against Gregg Wallace.

Banijay UK said Lewis Silkin will be leading the investigation, as it encourages individuals with additional concerns to contact the team and those providing evidence will remain confidential.

The company spokesperson said: “Lewis Silkin is a major City law firm with a highly experienced specialist investigations team which has overseen a broad range of high-profile workplace investigations. Banijay UK has been impressed by the firm’s rigorous, in-depth, and impartial analysis and reporting.”

They said anyone wishing to raise further concerns could contact the investigation team via [email protected].

The spokesperson added: “All information will be handled sensitively, and names of those providing evidence to the team will be kept confidential.” Banijay UK said earlier this week that Wallace is “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process”.

Wallace faces further accusations of misconduct after stepping away from hosting the BBC's MasterChef during an ongoing review. Banijay UK confirmed that complaints about "historical allegations of misconduct" involving Wallace had been made to the BBC. Wallace has stated he is "committed to fully cooperating throughout the process."

Gregg Wallace. Credit: Neil Genower/Plank PR/PA.

Reports in outlets like The Sun and BBC News indicate allegations spanning 17 years from 13 individuals, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark. Wallace's lawyers have denied the claims, stating, "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature."

In light of the allegations, the charity Ambitious About Autism dropped Wallace as an ambassador. Additionally, Channel 5 has tasked Rumpus Media with investigating accusations regarding his behaviour on Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekends. The production company said any matters raised during filming would have been addressed through their established duty-of-care processes.

Wallace has been a prominent figure on MasterChef since 2005, co-hosting with John Torode and appearing in spin-offs like Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals. Both the BBC and Banijay UK have reiterated their commitment to upholding high standards and ensuring a thorough investigation.