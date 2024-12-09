It’s been a rocky few weeks for the world of MasterChef, but the show goes on nonetheless.

Amid allegations of misconduct against judge and host Gregg Wallace, the 17th series of MasterChef: The Professionals has been airing as normal on the BBC. It is showcasing some of the best and brightest culinary talents in the UK, with the final week upon us.

Only four chefs remain to compete for the title of MasterChef. Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s episode.

Is MasterChef: The Professionals on tonight?

Episode 19 of MasterChef: The Professionals will air at 9pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer this evening (December 9). The episode will feature the final four contestants left in the competition - Dan, Chiara, George and Gaston.

It’s final week, meaning that the four remaining chefs only have so much time left to impress. Monday’s episode will see them undertake the first round of final week challenges, including whipping up a meal for 24 of the culinary industry’s most revered chefs at a five-star hotel in London.

Will Gregg Wallace appear on MasterChef: The Professionals?

Host and judge Gregg Wallace has found himself in hot water the past few weeks, after complaints about his behaviour on set throughout the years came to light. After BBC News reported that 13 women, including Newsnight host Kirsty Wark, had made complaints about the host over the years, it was announced by production company Banijay UK that Wallace would be “stepping back” from his MasterChef duties amid an investigation into the complaints.

He is accused of various incidences of using sexualised language around female contestants and staff members. Sir Rod Stewart accused him of “humiliating” his wife Penny Lancaster during her time on Celebrity MasterChef, while presenter Kirstie Allsop claimed that Wallace had been “totally unprofessional” when he “told me of a sex act that he and his partner at the time enjoyed 'every morning” within an hour of meeting to film a TV pilot.

Wallace has denied all claims, with his legal team stating that "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature". In a response video on social media, the MasterChef star said that the complaints came from “middle class women of a certain age”, before later apologising for his words.

As a result of the ensuing scandal, the BBC has scrapped two MasterChef Christmas specials which were due to be shown throughout the festive period. However, the broadcaster previously stated that MasterChef: The Professionals, which had already begun, would continue airing as normal with Wallace involved.

A BBC spokesperson said: “MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned. The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them."