Julia Donaldson has become a mainstay at Christmas with her beloved children’s stories, and this year is no different.

The imagination of the celebrated children’s author and her long-time illustrator Axel Scheffler returns to screens this Christmas with Tiddler. The animated short film is set to premiere over the festive period.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new adaptation coming to screens this Christmas.

Tiddler will air on the BBC on Christmas Day. | BBC/Magic Light Pictures

What is Tiddler about?

The story follows an imaginative little fish named Tiddler, who regales his friends with tall tales. When Tiddler finds himself lost in the ocean, he has to find a way to save himself with his storytelling.

Who is in the cast of Tiddler?

The festive adaptation is a star-studded event. Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham leads the cast, alongside Ghosts actress Lolly Adefope, Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon and comedian Jayde Adams. Youngster Reuben Kirby voices the titular Tiddler.

Youngster Reuben Kirby voiced to titular character, Tiddler. | BBC/Magic Light Pictures

Waddingham, who voices the narrator of the story, said: “The books and films of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler have been, without a doubt, the greatest cornerstone of my daughter’s and my life together. They are the most beautiful marriage of animation and voice, perfectly cast.

“There’s always something that leans towards the main character not realising just how special they are, and it’s a joyous thing to teach a child from an early age that you are delicious, just the way you are.”

When is Tiddler on TV?

Tiddler will air live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 2.35pm on Christmas Day. You will be able to catch up on the film on iPlayer shortly after it airs live.

Tiddler will air on BBC on Christmas Day. | BBC/Magic Light Pictures

Which other Julia Donaldson books have been adapted for screen?

Julia Donaldson is one of the biggest children’s authors in the world, with her stories, faithfully illustrated by Scheffler, beloved by many generations. One of her most famous stories is The Gruffalo, which has sold more than 13.5 million copies.

The Gruffalo was adapted into a television film that premiered on BBC One on Christmas Day 2009. The film went on to win an Oscar for Best Short Animation.

A sequel to The Gruffalo called The Gruffalo’s Child, based on the follow-up book of the same name, was released on Christmas Day 2011. Other television adaptations of Donaldson’s work include:

Superworm

Room on the Broom

Stick Man

Zog and the Flying Doctors

The Snail and The Whale

The Highway Rat

Tabby McCat

The Smeds and the Smoos