BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special has been thrown in to chaos for the second year running as a mole has leaked the result online again.

The festive special of the BBC reality show, which is a key part of festive viewing for many people on Christmas Day, is always pre-recorded weeks in advance. This caused an issue in 2023 as an unknown mole learned of the results and published the winner online about three weeks before December 25.

Now, with three weeks to go until the big week once more the mole has struck again and revealed who takes home the crown in this year’s festive special. It was the early hours of this morning (Wednesday December 4) that the identity of this year’s winner began circulating online - but NationalWorld won’t reveal the spoiler here.

This year includes six celebrities who will compete in a one-off dance-off to take home the Yuletide glitterball, as voted for by the studio audiene.

The full 2024 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas line-up is:

Racing driver and TV presenter Billy Monger who will be partnered with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

who will be partnered with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova. Actor Tamzin Outhwaite who will be paired with Strictly professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

who will be paired with Strictly professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin. Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, AKA “Nitro” from Gladiators , will be dancing with Nancy Xu.

, will be dancing with Nancy Xu. Vogue Williams will perform a festive routine alongside pro dancer Gorka Marquez.

will perform a festive routine alongside pro dancer Gorka Marquez. Drag artist, model and presenter Tayce will be paired with pro dancer Kai Widdrington.

will be paired with pro dancer Kai Widdrington. Comedian, podcaster and author Josh Widdicombe will be paired with professional dancer Karen Hauer.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2024 contestants. Photo by BBC. | BBC

As always, all the couples will perform a festive fuelled routine to impress the judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

The show was filmed on Tuesday evening (December 3), with professional dancers Amy Dowden and Nikita Kuzmin spotted at Elstree Studios alongside some of the cast.

Dowden will be back performing on the show after being forced to quit the main 2024 show last month. The 34-year-old pro, who is recovering from breast cancer, suffered an injury in the days ahead of the live show on Saturday October 26 and had to pull-out. Another professional dancer Lauren Oakley stepped in as JB Gill's dance partner for the remainder of the competition.

The 2023 Strictly Christmas special was one by Eastenders actor Jamie Borthwick, alongide Xu. He then signed up for the main series this year, but became the ninth celebrity to leave the show alongside pro partner Michelle Tsiakkas on Saturday (November 30).

The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing main series airs on Saturday (December 7) at 6.30pm. This is then followed by the final at 6pm on Saturday December 14. Both episodes will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Christmas special is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day at 3.55pm.