Pete Wicks is the frontrunner to be the next contestant eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, according to the latest odds.

The former The Only Way in Essex star narrowly avoided the dance-off last week, but bookmakers suggest his time on the show may be coming to an end.

Wicks is currently priced at 3/5 to leave the competition this weekend, making him the substantial favourite to be eliminated. Former Olympian Montell Douglas, who also escaped elimination last week, is the next closest contender at 5/4.

UK Director at BetMGM, Sam Behar, said: “Pete Wicks looks set for his last dance on Strictly this weekend as we are seeing lots of money on the former TOWIE star to be the next eliminated. He’s currently the heavy favourite to be the next to exit the show at 3/5, with former Olympian Montell Douglas currently at 5/4.”

Other contestants have longer odds of elimination, with JB Gill at 6/1, Tasha Ghouri at 33/1, and both Chris McCausland and Sarah Hadland at 50/1.

The latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing is set to air tonight (November 30) at 7:05 pm on BBC One, featuring the much-anticipated Musical Week. The professional dancers will kick off Saturday’s show with a performance inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. On Sunday, they’ll return with a routine set to a classic from Sunset Boulevard.

The Week 11 Results Show will air on Sunday, December 1, at 7.20pm, concluding at 8pm. During the episode, the two lowest-scoring couples will face off in the dance-off, with a coveted spot in the semi-finals hanging in the balance.