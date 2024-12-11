All Creatures Great and Small is returning to screen this Christmas, with one of the show’s stars revealing what fans can expect from the festive episode.

The Channel 5 drama has become a huge hit with viewers, and is set to wow audiences at Christmas following the conclusion of the fifth series in October. The show follows a group of vets working in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s.

Set amidst World War Two, the special will feature Mrs Hall being left “shaken by unexpected news”, while Tristan Farnon grapples with the effect fighting in the war has had on him. However, while the heavy themes may seem not very festive, series star Callum Woodhouse had promised fans that the upcoming special will indeed be “uplifting” and “Christmassy”.

He told RadioTimes.com: “It's just a really clever bit of storytelling that with All Creatures, we can still make a really heartwarming and uplifting episode, even in the midst of such uncertainty and tragedy, for want of a better word. It's still about family coming together and being there for one another. And I think it is still a very Christmassy episode despite the very heavy overtones that it has."

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024: Siegfried (Samuel West) and Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) at the dinner table, looked on by James (Nicholas Ralph), Jenny (Imogen Clawson) and baby Jimmy. | Helen Williams/Playground/Channel 5

What is the synopsis for All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special?

The official programme synopsis says: "Beloved vet James Herriot is balancing the excitement of their son Jimmy’s first birthday with the festive season alongside Helen, while the capricious Siegfried Farnon is guiding Tristan in the right direction as he embarks on an important wartime mission. Meanwhile, Mrs Hall is busy preparing for Christmas when she is shaken by unexpected news."

The returning cast includes Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Rachel Shenton, Callum Woodhouse and Anna Madeley.

When is All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special on TV?

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will air at 9pm on Monday, December 23 on Channel 5. The series is available to watch on demand in My5, with the festive episode available on catch-up shortly after it airs live.