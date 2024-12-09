Beyond Paradise star, Kris Marshall, reveals spoilers for this year’s Christmas special and also has news about what’s coming in 2025.

Fans of hit detective show Beyond Paradise have been given a Christmas special spoiler ahead of the festive season. Kris Marshall, who plays lead character, Humphrey Goodman, said he may have revealed information that he’s “not supposed to”.

While there are still three weeks to go until 2024’s Beyond Paradise Christmas special hits TV screens, the 51-year-old has revealed series three, including next year’s festive offering, is already in the bag.

Speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Kris confirmed filming is now complete. Confirming the cast and crew finished up “literally last Friday, last week”, he said: "We’ve actually just finished filming Christmas 2025. So I’m actually one Christmas ahead.”

When asked about the third season, he added: "Filmed that as well… I may have dropped a spoiler that I’m not supposed to."

While details of next year’s episodes are being kept under wraps - apart from confirmation of killings to investigate - "There are murders in series three. There’s another spoiler!" - we do know what to expect from this year’s special on December 27.

Kris Marshall reveals Beyond Paradise Christmas special spoilers | Joss Barratt/PA Wire

The official synopsis for this 2024’s Christmas special reads: "Whilst home alone watching family videos, Bob encounters a surprise visitor - his late wife’s ghost, Linda, who has a haunting demand: get out.

“When there’s a second unsettling encounter and writing on a mirror, Humphrey and the team are called in to investigate. Esther is deeply sceptical, but Humphrey is more than happy to dive into his first haunting. Surely there’s a rational explanation?"

Giving a little more away, Kris told This Morning presenters Ben Shepard and Kat Deeley that the special episode will have a Dickens-esque theme. He said: “It's a ghost story really, a Christmas festive haunting, which is the kind of case that butters Humphrey Goodman's parsnips, if you know what I mean? His Christmas parsnips!

“Obviously, he's got until Christmas to solve the case, it's fun, it's got a bit of Dickens about it, it's very Christmassy and festive, it's also quite wacky as well.”

He added: “We go back inside, unique to the show, we go inside his head to solve the crime. He knows what's going on but anyone who comes with him inside his head doesn't know what's going on.

“They go back into the crime, revisit the crime and the people doing the crime have no idea what's going on, so it's a little bit Scooby-Doo. I love it, it's very unique to the show and adds its own spiciness to it.'

If you are yet to embark on your Beyond Paradise journey, or you would like a recap, seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. The Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special will air on December 27 at 9pm on BBC One and can also be watched on BBC iPlayer.