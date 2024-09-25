Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

High spirits spotted as the third season of BBC drama, Beyond Paradise, began filming in Cornwall.

Star of hit BBC drama Beyond Paradise Kris Marshall managed to find time for a prank on-set as filming on the series' third season continued. The joke saw the 51-year-old playfully pretend to shove a crew member into the harbour at Charlestown, Cornwall.

The scenic spot is where filming of the BBC show is currently taking place, which will see the return of Marshall's character, DI Humphrey Goodman. He was joined on location by co-stars Zahra Ahmadi and Dylan Llewellyn, with scores of locals gathering to watch filming at the harbourside.

Actor Kris Marshall messing about on a harbour wall with an extra on the set of Beyond Paradise at Charlestown. | Paul Williams / SWNS

And they were given a laugh when Marshall approached the oblivious crew member, who was sitting with his legs dangling over the edge of the harbour.

Amid a set full of boats and high-tech camera equipment, Marshall approached the colleague from behind, giving him a playful shove as if to push him into the sea.

"Kris was just messing about - he went up behind someone sat on the harbour wall and pretended to push him," one onlooker said. "The bloke got a little fun fright and they had a good laugh about it."

Beyond Paradise was the BBC’s third-most watched series in 2023, coming in at 7.4 million viewers overall - with the eagerly-anticipated third series expected to attract similar numbers when it is aired early next year.