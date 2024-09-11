It might not be the Pink Floyd reunion millions of fans long for - but punters at a Sussex pub got a nice taste of how it could be at a gig this week.

On Monday (September 9), legendary Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour stunned fans when he joined his daughter, Romany, on stage at the Neptune venue in Hove during her open-mic set.

Upon spotting her old man in the crowd, Romany said: “Oh my gosh, you’re here. And you’ve brought your guitar. You are going to come and upstage me? – ok great.”

The star, famed for hit albums including The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon as well as a raft of solo recordings, accompanied his daughter in a rendition of Floyd favourite, Wish You Were Here. The pair harmonised throughout the classic 1975 anthem, as the scores in attendance joined in for a true Floyd throwback.

Following the impromptu performance, Dave posted on Facebook: “Very much enjoyed crashing Romany Gilmour’s gig at the Neptune in Hove this evening after finishing tour rehearsals.”

Harmony is a recording artist in her own right, and recently appeared on her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee dad's solo album, Luck and Strange, playing harp and singing backing vocals.

Gilmour senior was a member of Pink Floyd between 1967 and the band's final studio album, The Endless River, in 2014. However, that was punctuated by a bitter split with former lead songwriter Roger Waters, who dissolved the group in 1985, having declared it a "spent force creatively" and embarking on his own solo career.

Despite an appearance at Live 8 in 2005 which saw Waters return to join Gilmour and fellow Floyd bandmates Nick Mason and Richard Wright, fans never got to enjoy a full reunion, with Wright passing away in 2008, at the age of 65. Seemingly squashing any long-held hopes of a full reunion, Gilmour told Italian newspaper La Repubblica in 2006: "I think enough is enough. I am 60 years old. I don't have the will to work as much any more.

"Pink Floyd was an important part of my life, I have had a wonderful time, but it's over. For me, it's much less complicated to work alone."

However, Gilmour and Waters have still occasionally appeared together on stage, including the guitarist joining Waters for several songs during the latter's show at the O2 in London in 2011. But the reunion - and an eagerly-anticipated tour - never materialised.

However, fans can still enjoy this family favourite, performed by the family involved in creating it.