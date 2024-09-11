Foo Fighter’s frontman Dave Grohl has announced he has fathered a baby girl born outside of his marriage, sending shockwaves throughout ‘the nicest man in rock’s’ army of fans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave - I’m not angry, I’m disappointed. Today, Foo Fighter’s frontman Dave Grohl has rocked my world, but this time, not in a good way. Waking up to news of ‘the nicest man in rock’s’ infidelity has shocked me, and his army of fans.

Posting on Instagram, the 55-year-old announced he has become the father to a baby girl born "outside of my marriage". Grohl shares three daughters with his wife Jordyn Blum and has said he is now doing "everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while his focus will of course be on salvaging his marriage, fans like me are going to take some talking around too. Having held a god-like status among his followers, he had a long way to fall and many of us have been left reeling from the realisation he too is just a flawed human being like the rest of us.

Dave Grohl, and his wife Jordyn Grohl are seen in the Royal Box at Wimbledon earlier this year | Getty Images

For those unfamiliar with Dave and his good deeds - aside from his catalogue of charity work, this is the man who gave a kid struggling on crutches his own trainers and wrote an open letter to Cornwall Council asking them to lift restrictions on a band practising in the family garage after noise complaints. He even cooked a Christmas barbecue for homeless people.

Despite today’s epic fall from grace, of course that doesn’t undo his former good behaviour. Even in the midst of this turmoil he showed his heart is (generally) in the right place saying right from the get go, he plans to be "loving and supportive parent” to the innocent baby caught up in all this.

For people like me who have followed his career from his days with legendary grunge band, Nirvana, and the devastating loss of fellow band member and friend, Kurt Cobain, to the rise and rise of Foo Fighters, Dave was the last person any of us expected to be revealing a misdemeanour of this kind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while there are much worse things going on in the world, Dave felt like our safe space. Not your typical ‘rock and roller’, he was the good guy, a decent family man who stopped gigs to break up fights, literally checking in on fans to make sure they were okay.

The comments on Dave’s original post were turned off but, not unexpectedly, people have been taking to social media through other avenues to express their thoughts on the matter with many saying they have been ‘betrayed’. And I feel it.

It turned out Dave had just one more confession to make - there goes my hero.