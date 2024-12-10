The BBC has released new first-look images from the upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, which has promised to be the show’s final ever episode.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shipmans and the Wests return to screens on Christmas Day, with excitement reaching fever pitch amongst fans. New stills from the episode have been released to tease to viewers what they can expect back in the world of Gavin & Stacey, include what appears to be a festive trip to Pam and Mick’s house in Billericay.

The show’s star Mathew Horne has said that the Christmas special is “nothing short of a masterpiece”. He said: “I want to say I was nervous about reading the script as it’s always been Ruth’s (Jones) and James’s (Corden) priority to get the script perfect in the first instance, to tell a story the right way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Brydon returns as Uncle Bryn and Joanna Page returns as Stacey Shipman in the upcoming Gavin and Stacey special. | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

“And I had no evidence to suggest that this final script wouldn’t adhere to those principles and be anything other than brilliant. I did have a nervous compulsion to read it immediately and my expectations were exceeded.

“It made me laugh, it made me cry and upon completion, I thought it was nothing short of a masterpiece. Not just in terms of an episode of Gavin And Stacey, but frankly any script I’ve ever read. I immediately took to our WhatsApp group to say as much. The nerves started upon finishing reading the script in as much as I hoped we could all meet the quality of the script upon shooting it. It hasn’t disappointed.”

Gavin and Stacey's final episode airs this Christmas Day. | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa and is the series’ co-creator, said that creating the final episode with her co-writer James Corden was a “mixture of excitement, nostalgia, and sadness”, adding that late actress Maggie John, who played Doris in the show, was part of the “memory lane” the writers went down.

Melanie Walters, Joanna Page, Robert Wilfort, James Corden, Ruth Jones and Mathew Horne all return for the special. | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Star Melanie Walters, who plays Stacey’s mum Gwen, added: “Our director Chris Gernon had warned me that there would be a moment that, when reading the script, I would scream out loud and she was right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The synopsis for the final episode reads: "It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened in those five years. In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage, and Gwen is behaving most strangely. Nessa’s started a new business venture and Neil the baby’s about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad.

The two families appear to travel to Pam and Mick's house in Billericay to celebrate Christmas. | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

"Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practising his golf swings in the living room, and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship. Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time, and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip."

Alison Steadman returns as Pam. | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

Alongside the final episode, a documentary titled ‘Gavin And Stacey: A Fond Farewell’ will also air, documenting the journey from the creation of the first episode on 2007 until the final special in 2024. Corden said: “The documentary really is based on this idea that we just had so much footage, from our first ever day, from the first Christmas special and from series two and three.

“For the 2019 Christmas special and on this finale, we had a film crew following the entire time. It’s very emotional watching everybody because the very last thing that we shot is the very last moment of the show. So there were a lot of tears that day and I hope that people that like the show will enjoy getting a little glimpse into it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Gavin And Stacey on this Christmas?

The final ever episode of Gavin and Stacey will air at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day. The episode will be available on catch-up shortly after it airs live, as well as all previous episodes already being available on demand on iPlayer.

Gavin and Stacey: A Fond Farewell will give fans a look behind-the-scenes at 7pm on New Year’s Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.