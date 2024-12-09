Excitement is high among Gavin & Stacey fans as the final ever episode of the legendary BBC comedy is set to be aired this Christmas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first Gavin & Stacey episode in five years will be broadcast on Christmas Day, taking pride of place in the BBC’s festive schedule. Show creators Ruth Jones and James Corden have spoken about what fans can expect from the upcoming return to Barry Island.

In an interview with Big Issue, out today (December 9) and available from local vendors, Jones and Corden sat down to talk all things Gavin & Stacey. While details are being kept under wraps for the big reveal on Christmas Day, fans are hoping for answer to some of the show’s biggest cliffhangers, including Nessa (Ruth Jones) getting down on one knee to propose to Smithy (James Corden).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first look at Gavin and Stacey as the first episode in five years look to premiere this Christmas. | BBBC/Fulwell73 & Tidy Productions/Tom Jackson/PA Wire

However, while keeping tight-lipped, Jones has revealed that “this finale might not be what you are expecting”. She also said: “And I guarantee we will definitely not be coming back.”

Corden added: "What people are going to see on Christmas Day is the culmination of a 20-year love story, which hopefully shows, if nothing else, that love is complicated and messy and for everyone."

What can we expect from the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special?

In what has been promised to be the final ever episode of the show, fans are looking forward to returning to both Barry Island and Billericay as we delve into the lives of the Shipmans and Wests. The synopsis for the episode from the BBC reads: "It’s five years since we left Nessa down on one knee declaring her love for Smithy and asking him to marry her. And a lot has happened in those five years.

"In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage, and Gwen is behaving most strangely. Nessa’s started a new business venture and Neil the baby’s about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practising his golf swings in the living room, and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship.

"Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time, and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip."

When is the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special on?

The final episode will air at 9pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You will be able to catch up on the streaming service too after the episode airs live, with previous series also available to watch in preparation for the big day.