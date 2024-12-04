A TV series described as “one of the best” true crime dramas has been quietly re-released on Netflix.

Netflix has added The Pembrokeshire Murders, a crime thriller miniseries, to its streaming platform, three years after its original broadcast on ITV.

The three-part drama, inspired by real events, features Luke Evans portraying a determined police officer who reopens a cold case to track down a serial killer. The show delves into how Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins and his team uncovered the evidence needed to convict John William Cooper, a man already in custody, for the brutal murders of siblings Richard and Helen Thomas.

Described by the Metro as “one of the best true crime series of all-time,” Keith Allen stars as Cooper, the so-called “Bullseye Killer,” who terrorised a South Wales community in the 1980s. His crimes included a second double murder that claimed the lives of husband and wife Peter and Gwenda Dixon.

Luke Evans stars in the ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders. | ITV

Although Cooper committed the killings in the 1980s, he was only charged and sentenced in 2011, receiving four life sentences for the murders.

A unique twist in the case involved police connecting artist impressions of the suspect to Cooper’s 1989 appearance on the darts-themed TV gameshow Bullseye. This discovery helped to break open the case.

The miniseries, directed by Marc Evans, also features Charles Dale (Coronation Street), Owen Teale (Line of Duty), and Steven Meo (Gavin and Stacey). It is based on the 2012 book by Steve Wilkins, the police officer portrayed by Luke Evans in the show.

Wilkins and his team relied on advanced forensic techniques to link the murders to a series of burglaries near Cooper's home. Among the series’ striking real-life elements is its dramatization of Cooper’s eventual capture, including his now-infamous appearance on Bullseye.